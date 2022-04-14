B3TR (B3TR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into B3TR (B3TR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

B3TR (B3TR) Information VeBetterDAO is an app-based gamified ecosystem where users earn rewards for different kinds of sustainable activities. Built on the VeChainThor blockchain, the platform allows users to create value by tokenizing real-world activities ranging from reducing waste, eating more healthily, driving EVs, or working out, among other things. The platform offers an incentive-based ecosystem, governed by a DAO, that empowers individuals, businesses, and institutions to make positive contributions while earning B3TR token as rewards. Official Website: https://vebetterdao.org/ Whitepaper: https://vechain.org/assets/whitepaper/VeBetterDAO-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://vechainstats.com/account/0x5ef79995fe8a89e0812330e4378eb2660cede699/ Buy B3TR Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.139
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.09703

B3TR (B3TR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of B3TR (B3TR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of B3TR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many B3TR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand B3TR's tokenomics, explore B3TR token's live price!

