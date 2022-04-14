BitDCA (BDCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitDCA (BDCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitDCA (BDCA) Information BitDCA mobile application allows its users to set aside a percentage of their everyday purchases into Bitcoin with micro-transactions. Thanks to the new world-wide regulation of Open Banking APIs, the users can use their current payment cards and DCA into Bitcoin in the easiest way possible. Official Website: https://www.bitdca.com Whitepaper: https://gitbook.bitdca.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0c8382719ef242cae2247e4decb2891fbf699818 Buy BDCA Now!

BitDCA (BDCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitDCA (BDCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.04M $ 69.04M $ 69.04M Total Supply: $ 142.67M $ 142.67M $ 142.67M Circulating Supply: $ 75.06M $ 75.06M $ 75.06M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 131.22M $ 131.22M $ 131.22M All-Time High: $ 1.0668 $ 1.0668 $ 1.0668 All-Time Low: $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Current Price: $ 0.9198 $ 0.9198 $ 0.9198 Learn more about BitDCA (BDCA) price

BitDCA (BDCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitDCA (BDCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BDCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BDCA's tokenomics, explore BDCA token's live price!

