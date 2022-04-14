Bondex (BDXN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bondex (BDXN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bondex (BDXN) Information Bondex is building a next-generation, on-chain professional network that focuses on talent, reputation, and economic opportunities. This platform aims to reshape the professional networking landscape, offering users a decentralized space to establish verifiable reputations and access new economic opportunities. Official Website: https://bondex.app/ Whitepaper: https://bondex.gitbook.io/bondex/whitepaper-2.0 Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xbdbdbdd0c22888e63cb9098ad6d68439197cb091 Buy BDXN Now!

Bondex (BDXN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 6.38M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 160.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.90M
All-Time High: $ 2
All-Time Low: $ 0.02794707527092435
Current Price: $ 0.0399

Bondex (BDXN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bondex (BDXN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BDXN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDXN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BDXN's tokenomics, explore BDXN token's live price!

