BEBE (BEBE) Information BEBE is a platform that integrates the Web3 game ecosystem. BEBE will become the circulating currency of Web3 games. Players can use BEBE to experience various Web3 games and perform Play to Earn experience in the game. Official Website: https://www.bebe.global/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/BEBE-RBD/BEBE-whitepaper/wiki/WHITE-PAPER Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x16120Ef3d353224222b0A257AD15B5eAec0525c5 Buy BEBE Now!

BEBE (BEBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BEBE (BEBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.48M $ 84.48M $ 84.48M All-Time High: $ 0.00086287 $ 0.00086287 $ 0.00086287 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004997503988349 $ 0.000004997503988349 $ 0.000004997503988349 Current Price: $ 0.00008448 $ 0.00008448 $ 0.00008448 Learn more about BEBE (BEBE) price

BEBE (BEBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BEBE (BEBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEBE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEBE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEBE's tokenomics, explore BEBE token's live price!

