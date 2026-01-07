What is BEST

Best Wallet (BEST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.29M
All-Time High: $ 0.01628
Current Price: $ 0.002829

Best Wallet (BEST) Information Best Wallet is a multi-chain Web3 wallet ecosystem powered by the $BEST token, designed for retail crypto users and DeFi communities seeking a secure, all-in-one platform for storing, trading, staking, and accessing new tokens. Official Website: https://bestwallet.com/en/ Whitepaper: https://bestwallettoken.com/documents/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xba83b5ed3f12Bfa44f066f03eE0433419B74f469

Best Wallet (BEST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Best Wallet (BEST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEST's tokenomics, explore BEST token's live price!

