CreatorBid (BID) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CreatorBid (BID), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CreatorBid (BID) Information Creator.bid is an innovative platform that allows creators to develop, monetize, and co-own AI Creator Agents. It focuses on leveraging AI and blockchain technology to enable a new model of digital content creation and ownership. Official Website: https://creator.bid/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa1832f7F4e534aE557f9B5AB76dE54B1873e498B Buy BID Now!

CreatorBid (BID) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CreatorBid (BID), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.35M $ 16.35M $ 16.35M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 268.88M $ 268.88M $ 268.88M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.81M $ 60.81M $ 60.81M All-Time High: $ 0.2739 $ 0.2739 $ 0.2739 All-Time Low: $ 0.021154434890063488 $ 0.021154434890063488 $ 0.021154434890063488 Current Price: $ 0.06081 $ 0.06081 $ 0.06081 Learn more about CreatorBid (BID) price

CreatorBid (BID) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CreatorBid (BID) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BID tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BID tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BID's tokenomics, explore BID token's live price!

How to Buy BID Interested in adding CreatorBid (BID) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BID, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BID on MEXC now!

CreatorBid (BID) Price History Analysing the price history of BID helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BID Price History now!

BID Price Prediction Want to know where BID might be heading? Our BID price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BID token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!