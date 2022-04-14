BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Information BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE the user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavours. BONE has 250,000,000 tokens, and is designed to fit perfectly between the previous two tokens in regards to circulation supply. Official Website: https://www.shibatoken.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9813037ee2218799597d83D4a5B6F3b6778218d9 Buy BONE Now!

BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.67M $ 40.67M $ 40.67M Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 229.92M $ 229.92M $ 229.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.23M $ 44.23M $ 44.23M All-Time High: $ 2.39 $ 2.39 $ 2.39 All-Time Low: $ 0.16148211134863893 $ 0.16148211134863893 $ 0.16148211134863893 Current Price: $ 0.1769 $ 0.1769 $ 0.1769 Learn more about BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) price

BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BONE's tokenomics, explore BONE token's live price!

How to Buy BONE Interested in adding BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BONE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BONE on MEXC now!

BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Price History Analysing the price history of BONE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BONE Price History now!

BONE Price Prediction Want to know where BONE might be heading? Our BONE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BONE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!