BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE) Information In a space often swayed by short-term gains and fleeting projects, BOOE has emerged as a vision-driven ecosystem built on professionalism, ethics, and community. With its steadfast team, ethical whale, and cult-like following, BOOE stands as a beacon of long-term belief. Official Website: https://bookofeth.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://bookofeth.xyz/#book Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x289ff00235d2b98b0145ff5d4435d3e92f9540a6 Buy BOOE Now!

BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.59M $ 20.59M $ 20.59M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 96.19M $ 96.19M $ 96.19M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.41M $ 21.41M $ 21.41M All-Time High: $ 0.747 $ 0.747 $ 0.747 All-Time Low: $ 0.008879381003767716 $ 0.008879381003767716 $ 0.008879381003767716 Current Price: $ 0.21409 $ 0.21409 $ 0.21409 Learn more about BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE) price

BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOOK OF ETHEREUM (BOOE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOE's tokenomics, explore BOOE token's live price!

