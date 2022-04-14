Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Information The first Broccoli（CZ’s dog） on Four.meme Official Website: https://firstbroccoli.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x12B4356C65340Fb02cdff01293F95FEBb1512F3b Buy BROCCOLIF3B Now!

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.18M $ 9.18M $ 9.18M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.18M $ 9.18M $ 9.18M All-Time High: $ 0.120571 $ 0.120571 $ 0.120571 All-Time Low: $ 0.002153616438246692 $ 0.002153616438246692 $ 0.002153616438246692 Current Price: $ 0.009181 $ 0.009181 $ 0.009181 Learn more about Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) price

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BROCCOLIF3B tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BROCCOLIF3B tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BROCCOLIF3B's tokenomics, explore BROCCOLIF3B token's live price!

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Price History Analysing the price history of BROCCOLIF3B helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BROCCOLIF3B Price History now!

BROCCOLIF3B Price Prediction Want to know where BROCCOLIF3B might be heading? Our BROCCOLIF3B price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BROCCOLIF3B token's Price Prediction now!

