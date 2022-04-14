Boundless Network (BUN) Tokenomics
The BUN token is the foundational asset and DAO governance token of the Burrito Wallet ecosystem. Designed to deliver seamless value exchange, BUN powers a broad range of utilities across integrated services, partners, and platforms. It acts as the connective tissue between users, decentralized applications (dApps), and the broader Web3 landscape, driving collaboration, incentivized engagement, and long-term ecosystem sustainability.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
