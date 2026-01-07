JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Tokenomics
JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Information
No longer a weak pup, the Shiba has transformed into a true Macho warrior through the power of Judo. Now, with unyielding strength and determination, this Shiba is ready to crush those feeble reptiles—like Pepe the frog—and any other creatures that stand in its way.
JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JUDO SHIBA (JSB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JSB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JSB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JSB's tokenomics, explore JSB token's live price!
JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Price History
Analysing the price history of JSB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
