JUDO SHIBA Price Today

The live JUDO SHIBA (JSB) price today is $ 0.00000025, with a 7.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current JSB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000025 per JSB.

JUDO SHIBA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JSB. During the last 24 hours, JSB traded between $ 0.000000226 (low) and $ 0.00000038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JSB moved +7.75% in the last hour and -6.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 96.38.

JUDO SHIBA (JSB) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 96.38$ 96.38 $ 96.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.50K$ 2.50K $ 2.50K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

