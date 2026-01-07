What is BXE

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.34M
All-Time High: $ 0.11
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.03067

BXE (BXE) Information BanxChange is a decentralized media platform built on the XRP Ledger, enabling citizen journalism and on-chain ownership powered by the BXE token. Official Website: https://banxchange.com Block Explorer: https://livenet.xrpl.org/accounts/rM1J2Mc2eCSFpCz5QXxhDG2KWkGQWgy87r

BXE (BXE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BXE (BXE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BXE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BXE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BXE's tokenomics, explore BXE token's live price!

