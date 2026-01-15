BXE Price Today

The live BXE (BXE) price today is $ 0.07055, with a 19.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current BXE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07055 per BXE.

BXE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- BXE. During the last 24 hours, BXE traded between $ 0.05578 (low) and $ 0.0735 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, BXE moved +5.58% in the last hour and +112.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 315.22K.

BXE (BXE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 315.22K$ 315.22K $ 315.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.28M$ 35.28M $ 35.28M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Public Blockchain XRP

