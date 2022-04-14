Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chimpzee (CHMPZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Information Chimpzee is the first Web3 project that provides three ways for people to earn passive income while simultaneously saving animals and fighting climate change. The new Chimpzee green initiative significantly emphasizes protecting Earth’s natural environment. It seeks to increase public awareness and revolutionize the way people contribute to charitable organizations that help endangered species and fight climate change. Official Website: https://www.chimpzee.io Whitepaper: https://chimpzee.io/assets/chimpzeeWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x1161aB556bAA457994b1D6A6cCa3A7a6891009FD Buy CHMPZ Now!

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chimpzee (CHMPZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 872.60K $ 872.60K $ 872.60K All-Time High: $ 0.000572 $ 0.000572 $ 0.000572 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004381595420614 $ 0.000004381595420614 $ 0.000004381595420614 Current Price: $ 0.00004363 $ 0.00004363 $ 0.00004363 Learn more about Chimpzee (CHMPZ) price

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chimpzee (CHMPZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHMPZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHMPZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CHMPZ's tokenomics, explore CHMPZ token's live price!

How to Buy CHMPZ Interested in adding Chimpzee (CHMPZ) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CHMPZ, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CHMPZ on MEXC now!

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Price History Analysing the price history of CHMPZ helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CHMPZ Price History now!

CHMPZ Price Prediction Want to know where CHMPZ might be heading? Our CHMPZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CHMPZ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!