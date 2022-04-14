Cloud (CLOUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cloud (CLOUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cloud (CLOUD) Information Sanctum is a blockchain platform designed to revolutionize the trading and utilization of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) on Solana, providing a marketplace for zero-slippage transactions and enhanced liquidity options. Its native token, CLOUD, facilitates reduced transaction fees, staking rewards, and access to premium features, aiming to enhance the liquidity and yield opportunities for LST traders and investors. Official Website: https://www.sanctum.so/ Whitepaper: https://learn.sanctum.so/docs Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CLoUDKc4Ane7HeQcPpE3YHnznRxhMimJ4MyaUqyHFzAu Buy CLOUD Now!

Cloud (CLOUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cloud (CLOUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.34M $ 81.34M $ 81.34M All-Time High: $ 0.6457 $ 0.6457 $ 0.6457 All-Time Low: $ 0.0642743829016567 $ 0.0642743829016567 $ 0.0642743829016567 Current Price: $ 0.08134 $ 0.08134 $ 0.08134 Learn more about Cloud (CLOUD) price

Cloud (CLOUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cloud (CLOUD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLOUD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLOUD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLOUD's tokenomics, explore CLOUD token's live price!

How to Buy CLOUD Interested in adding Cloud (CLOUD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CLOUD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CLOUD on MEXC now!

Cloud (CLOUD) Price History Analysing the price history of CLOUD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CLOUD Price History now!

CLOUD Price Prediction Want to know where CLOUD might be heading? Our CLOUD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CLOUD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!