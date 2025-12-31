Chicago Coin Price(CLT)
The live Chicago Coin (CLT) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLT to USD conversion rate is -- per CLT.
Chicago Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CLT. During the last 24 hours, CLT traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, CLT moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Chicago Coin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
--
--
--
--
Track the price changes of Chicago Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, CLT recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CLT saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
In 2040, the price of Chicago Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+9,086.66%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+229.06%
lighter
LIT
+148.90%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+124.12%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+126.26%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 CLT = -- USD