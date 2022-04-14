Changer (CNG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Changer (CNG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Changer (CNG) Information Changer allows users to seamlessly cross-chain swap between 10,000+ virtual assets. By combining the best of CeFi and DeFi, Changer will be the crypto one-stop shop for all users. Official Website: https://cng.vc Whitepaper: https://docs.cng.vc/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5C1d9aA868a30795F92fAe903eDc9eFF269044bf Buy CNG Now!

Changer (CNG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Changer (CNG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.67M $ 1.67M $ 1.67M All-Time High: $ 0.12233 $ 0.12233 $ 0.12233 All-Time Low: $ 0.002182786033446447 $ 0.002182786033446447 $ 0.002182786033446447 Current Price: $ 0.008358 $ 0.008358 $ 0.008358 Learn more about Changer (CNG) price

Changer (CNG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Changer (CNG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CNG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CNG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CNG's tokenomics, explore CNG token's live price!

How to Buy CNG Interested in adding Changer (CNG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CNG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CNG on MEXC now!

Changer (CNG) Price History Analysing the price history of CNG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CNG Price History now!

CNG Price Prediction Want to know where CNG might be heading? Our CNG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CNG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!