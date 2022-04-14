Alliance Games (COA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Alliance Games (COA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Alliance Games (COA) Information Alliance Games is a decentralized network that combines AI-powered game creation, a blockchain-integrated multiplayer network, and a distributed worker node system to redefine how games are built, hosted, and monetized. The native token, $COA, powers the entire ecosystem—used by developers to access infrastructure, by node operators to earn rewards, and by users to stake, govern, and unlock premium features. Official Website: https://alliancegames.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://alliance-games.gitbook.io/alliance-games-gitbook Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA992ffb0C9B753307B9704079c61DB4e405DeFfd Buy COA Now!

Market Cap: $ 3.22M
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 365.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.62M
All-Time High: $ 0.027
All-Time Low: $ 0.008009502053943933
Current Price: $ 0.00881

Alliance Games (COA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Alliance Games (COA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of COA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

