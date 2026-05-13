What is CREAM?

CREAM is a decentralized lending protocol and decentralized exchange (known as Cream Swap) that resides on both the Ethereum chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). As of February 2021, users can lend and borrow over 40 cryptocurrencies on CREAM. Lenders can earn interest by providing liquidity to the protocol, while borrowers can borrow by collateralizing their cryptoassets to take out loans from the liquidity pools. The protocol has a native token, CREAM, which also acts as a governance token. Governance allows the community to decide on the protocol’s direction, such as deciding on new cryptoassets to be listed on CREAM, the reserve ratio, the collateral factor, and many more. Fun fact: CREAM stands for Crypto Rules Everything Around Me. A brief history of CREAM CREAM was founded in July 2020 and led by Jeffrey Huang, who is also the founder of Mithril. CREAM has two core products: Decentralized lending protocol - known as CREAM and forked from Compound Decentralized exchange protocol - known as CREAM Swap and forked from Balancer Towards the end of November 2020, Yearn.Finance (YFI) had a Merger & Acquisition spree (they had five mergers in total in one week), and CREAM was one of them. YFI’s Merger & Acquisition has formed a YFI ecosystem. On 14 January 2021, the CREAM team announced that they plan to launch a zero-collateralized lending service called Iron Bank. With Iron Bank, borrowers will no longer need to deposit any collateral when borrowing on CREAM. You can read more about it here. How does CREAM work? To understand how CREAM works, we will segment it into three key products: The lending protocol The decentralized exchange CREAM token

What is the CREAM lending protocol?

On CREAM, you can lend and borrow across 40 supported cryptocurrencies such as Sushi (SUSHI), Uniswap (UNI), and wNXM (WNXM). As a lender, you can earn interest by providing liquidity in the protocol. Upon supplying the liquidity, you will receive crTokens that represent the respective underlying asset, and these tokens will take into account the interest accrued over time. As a borrower, you will have to provide collateral before you can take out a loan and the amount you can take out is dependent on the collateral factor. To know more about how you can lend or borrow assets on CREAM, kindly refer to their blog post.

What is CREAM Swap?

Cream Swap is a decentralized exchange that utilizes an Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, where users can quickly swap from one token to another. Currently, the exchange fee is 0.25%, which is lower than Uniswap and Sushiswap fees of 0.3%. Unfortunately, the number of assets available for swaps on CREAM Swap is limited. Users can also provide liquidity to the pools on CREAM Swap, though it is unclear how much liquidity providers will earn from the 0.25% exchange fee.

What is the utility of CREAM token?

CREAM is the governance token of the CREAM protocol. Token holders can vote on Snapshot and influence the protocol’s direction, such as the collateral ratio of the supported asset or new assets to be listed. One thing to note is there are no rewards for token holders when they vote. If you are keen to table a proposal, you can refer to a step-by-step guide by the team here. For more information on CREAM, do refer to this interview with Leo Cheng, co-founder of CREAM. CoinGecko286K subscribersLeo Cheng, Co-Founder at C.R.E.A.M. Finance Explains the Iron Bank in C.R.E.A.M. V2 - Ep. 25CoinGeckoSearchWatch laterShareCopy linkInfoShoppingTap to unmuteIf playback doesn't begin shortly, try restarting your device.You're signed outVideos you watch may be added to the TV's watch history and influence TV recommendations. To avoid this, cancel and sign in to YouTube on your computer.CancelConfirmMore videosMore videosShareInclude playlistAn error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.Watch on0:000:00 / 45:45•Live•

What is the current price of Cream?

The live price of Cream (CREAM) is ₹59.99553174899256000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Cream positioned in the market?

Cream currently sits at market rank #2679, supported by a market capitalization of ₹138803821.683583672000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of CREAM?

The circulating supply of CREAM is 2318435.708862487 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Cream?

During the last 24 hours, Cream traded within a range of ₹59.474199835941156000 (24-hour low) and ₹62.899005962471154000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Cream from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Cream reached an all-time high of ₹35216.7332380878000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹52.416732605629896000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is CREAM trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Cream?

The current price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Yearn Ecosystem,Near Protocol Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alameda Research Portfolio,Energi Ecosystem,Sora Ecosystem,Governance. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.