Creo Engine (CREO) Information Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players. Official Website: https://www.creoengine.com/ Whitepaper: https://creoengine.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Fg4TqUxx6E9L7Pya6fMUGzTD4s2jwSMzjrWeeBHvu7ZC Buy CREO Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.93M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 400.03M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.82M
All-Time High: $ 0.2055527
All-Time Low: $ 0.000769553751057268
Current Price: $ 0.004821

Creo Engine (CREO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Creo Engine (CREO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CREO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CREO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CREO's tokenomics, explore CREO token's live price!

