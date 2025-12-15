Cronos to Euro Conversion Table
CRO to EUR Conversion Table
- 1 CRO0.08 EUR
- 2 CRO0.16 EUR
- 3 CRO0.25 EUR
- 4 CRO0.33 EUR
- 5 CRO0.41 EUR
- 6 CRO0.49 EUR
- 7 CRO0.58 EUR
- 8 CRO0.66 EUR
- 9 CRO0.74 EUR
- 10 CRO0.82 EUR
- 50 CRO4.12 EUR
- 100 CRO8.23 EUR
- 1,000 CRO82.33 EUR
- 5,000 CRO411.66 EUR
- 10,000 CRO823.32 EUR
The table above displays real-time Cronos to Euro (CRO to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CRO to 10,000 CRO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CRO amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CRO to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EUR to CRO Conversion Table
- 1 EUR12.14 CRO
- 2 EUR24.29 CRO
- 3 EUR36.43 CRO
- 4 EUR48.58 CRO
- 5 EUR60.73 CRO
- 6 EUR72.87 CRO
- 7 EUR85.022 CRO
- 8 EUR97.16 CRO
- 9 EUR109.3 CRO
- 10 EUR121.4 CRO
- 50 EUR607.3 CRO
- 100 EUR1,214 CRO
- 1,000 EUR12,146 CRO
- 5,000 EUR60,730 CRO
- 10,000 EUR121,460 CRO
The table above shows real-time Euro to Cronos (EUR to CRO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Cronos you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Cronos (CRO) is currently trading at € 0.08 EUR , reflecting a -0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €360.22K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €3.08B EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Cronos Price page.
31.83B EUR
Circulation Supply
360.22K
24-Hour Trading Volume
3.08B EUR
Market Cap
-0.66%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.10033
24H High
€ 0.0958
24H Low
The CRO to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Cronos's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Cronos price.
CRO to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CRO = 0.08 EUR | 1 EUR = 12.14 CRO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CRO to EUR is 0.08 EUR.
Buying 5 CRO will cost 0.41 EUR and 10 CRO is valued at 0.82 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 12.14 CRO.
50 EUR can be converted to 607.3 CRO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CRO to EUR has changed by -6.75% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.66%, reaching a high of 0.08547522105789421 EUR and a low of 0.08161592920707929 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CRO was 0.0968571502249775 EUR, which represents a -15.00% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CRO has changed by -0.11430489793020698 EUR, resulting in a -58.14% change in its value.
All About Cronos (CRO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Cronos (CRO), you can learn more about Cronos directly at MEXC. Learn about CRO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Cronos, trading pairs, and more.
CRO to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Cronos (CRO) has fluctuated between 0.08161592920707929 EUR and 0.08547522105789421 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.08161592920707929 EUR to a high of 0.09317676594340565 EUR. You can view detailed CRO to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.1
|€ 0.2
|Low
|€ 0.07
|€ 0.07
|€ 0.07
|€ 0.05
|Average
|€ 0.07
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.11
|Volatility
|+4.55%
|+13.09%
|+25.26%
|+73.53%
|Change
|-3.02%
|-6.77%
|-15.02%
|-58.14%
Cronos Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030
Cronos’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CRO to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
CRO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Cronos could reach approximately €0.09 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CRO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CRO may rise to around €0.11 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Cronos Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CRO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CRO/USDT
The table above shows a list of CRO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Cronos is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CRO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CROUSDTPerpetual
CROSSUSDTPerpetual
Explore CRO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Cronos futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Cronos
Looking to add Cronos to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
CRO and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Cronos (CRO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Cronos Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.09664
- 7-Day Change: -6.75%
- 30-Day Trend: -15.00%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CRO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of CRO remains the primary market benchmark.
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.173673103872417
- 7-Day Change: +0.93%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.93%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CRO.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the CRO to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Cronos (CRO) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CRO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CRO to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CRO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Cronos, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CRO may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert CRO to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time CRO to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CRO to EUR?
Enter the Amount of CRO
Start by entering how much CRO you want to convert into EUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CRO to EUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CRO to EUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CRO and EUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CRO to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The CRO to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CRO (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CRO to EUR rate change so frequently?
CRO to EUR rate changes so frequently because both Cronos and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CRO to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CRO to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CRO to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CRO to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CRO to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CRO against EUR over time?
You can understand the CRO against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CRO to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if CRO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CRO to EUR exchange rate?
Cronos halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CRO to EUR rate.
Can I compare the CRO to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CRO to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CRO to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Cronos price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CRO to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CRO to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Cronos and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Cronos and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CRO to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into CRO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CRO to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CRO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CRO to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CRO to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CRO to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cronos News and Market Updates
Why Buy Cronos with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Cronos.
Join millions of users and buy Cronos with MEXC today.
