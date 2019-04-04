Creditcoin (CTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Creditcoin (CTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Creditcoin (CTC) Information Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain. Official Website: https://creditcoin.org Whitepaper: https://www.creditcoin.org/white-paper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa3ee21c306a700e682abcdfe9baa6a08f3820419

Creditcoin (CTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 300.50M Total Supply: $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: $ 459.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 392.46M All-Time High: $ 4.987 All-Time Low: $ 0.125203867478 Current Price: $ 0.6541

Creditcoin (CTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Creditcoin (CTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

