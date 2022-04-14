DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeepBrain Chain (DBC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Information DeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide. Official Website: https://www.deepbrainchain.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.deepbrainchain.org/assets/pdf/DeepBrainChainWhitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://dbc.subscan.io/

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeepBrain Chain (DBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.76M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.43B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.08M All-Time High: $ 0.0085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000353639298356 Current Price: $ 0.0005076

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DBC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DBC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DBC's tokenomics, explore DBC token's live price!

