deBridge (DBR) Tokenomics

deBridge (DBR) Information deBridge is DeFi’s internet of liquidity, enabling real-time movement of assets and information across the DeFi landscape. Without the bottlenecks and risks of liquidity pools, deBridge can power all type of cross-chain interactions with deep liquidity, tight spreads, and guaranteed rates. Official Website: https://debridge.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.debridge.finance/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DBRiDgJAMsM95moTzJs7M9LnkGErpbv9v6CUR1DXnUu5 Buy DBR Now!

deBridge (DBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 49.48M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.92B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 257.10M
All-Time High: $ 0.05685
All-Time Low: $ 0.013264730640477866
Current Price: $ 0.02571

deBridge (DBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of deBridge (DBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DBR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DBR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DBR's tokenomics, explore DBR token's live price!

