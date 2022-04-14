DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DeFinity Markets (DEFX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Information A New Era of Electronic Trading Bridging the gap between TradFi and Digital Assets. DeFinity Markets is a groundbreaking institutional digital asset business that ushers in a new era of electronic trading in the digital asset landscape. Official Website: https://definity.network/ Whitepaper: https://definity.network/lightpaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5F474906637bdCDA05f29C74653F6962bb0f8eDa Buy DEFX Now!

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 171.52M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.34M
All-Time High: $ 0.075
All-Time Low: $ 0.001196147812766748
Current Price: $ 0.03114

DeFinity Markets (DEFX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DeFinity Markets (DEFX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEFX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEFX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEFX's tokenomics, explore DEFX token's live price!

