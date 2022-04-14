DevvE (DEVVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DevvE (DEVVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DevvE (DEVVE) Information DevvE is the layer 1 token on the DevvX blockchain. At ⅓billionth the energy of Bitcoin, 1/10millionth the cost of Ethereum and infinite TPS, DevvE serves as the intermediary and liquidity mechanism for assets on devv.exchange. Users contribute DevvE into a revolutionary liquidity system to earn rewards from market making, exchange fees and instant payments. Trades are routed via DevvE as the primary shared digital asset, removing fractured liquidity. DevvExchange is fully compliant and non-custodial with Contingent Transaction Sets for Mathematically Instant Settlement, Privacy, Fraud & Loss protections, making it the safest platform to store and trade digital assets. Official Website: https://www.devve.io/ Whitepaper: https://assets-global.website-files.com/6509e01d2c57f1be928c4ad1/657734916a8fe48f1b8039cd_DevvE%20Whitepaper%20Dec%2011%20-%2023.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8248270620aa532e4d64316017be5e873e37cc09 Buy DEVVE Now!

DevvE (DEVVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 45.39M
Total Supply: $ 300.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 92.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 146.61M
All-Time High: $ 2.48
All-Time Low: $ 0.1363905146686964
Current Price: $ 0.4887

DevvE (DEVVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DevvE (DEVVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEVVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEVVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEVVE's tokenomics, explore DEVVE token's live price!

