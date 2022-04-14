Salamanca (DON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Salamanca (DON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Salamanca (DON) Information Inspired by the Salamanca family cartel from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This token isn’t just for laughs — it’s here to dominate the meme coin space on Binance Smart Chain. Official Website: https://salamanca.club/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x42fE1937E1db4F11509e9f7FdD97048BD8d04444 Buy DON Now!

Salamanca (DON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Salamanca (DON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 821.00K $ 821.00K $ 821.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0085 $ 0.0085 $ 0.0085 All-Time Low: $ 0.00026595593727545 $ 0.00026595593727545 $ 0.00026595593727545 Current Price: $ 0.000821 $ 0.000821 $ 0.000821 Learn more about Salamanca (DON) price

Salamanca (DON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Salamanca (DON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DON's tokenomics, explore DON token's live price!

How to Buy DON Interested in adding Salamanca (DON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Salamanca (DON) Price History Analysing the price history of DON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore DON Price History now!

DON Price Prediction Want to know where DON might be heading? Our DON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DON token's Price Prediction now!

