DORA (DORA) Tokenomics

DORA (DORA) Information DORA is a Web3-native CeDeFi project centered around female narrative, on-chain logic, and USD1-backed governance. It aims to redefine power structures through community-driven consensus and stablecoin mechanisms. Official Website: https://www.dorausd1.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x23Fe903be385832fD7Bb82bf1FEE93F696278888?_refluxos=a10 Buy DORA Now!

DORA (DORA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DORA (DORA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0.35795750951579447 $ 0.35795750951579447 $ 0.35795750951579447 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DORA (DORA) price

DORA (DORA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DORA (DORA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DORA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DORA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DORA's tokenomics, explore DORA token's live price!

