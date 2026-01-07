SNAPX (XNAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SNAPX (XNAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.25B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M
All-Time High: $ 0.2
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0010438

SNAPX (XNAP) Information SnapX accelerates onchain trading with real-time signals, trusted KOL insights, and tools that allow you to filter noise and print gains. SnapX puts you one step ahead with a fast, focused trading experience built for both alpha hunters and crypto community leaders. Official Website: https://snapx.co/ Whitepaper: https://snapx-2.gitbook.io/snapx-docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x178c68994e270bd7490b6c24ce6999e0be013e02

SNAPX (XNAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SNAPX (XNAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XNAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XNAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XNAP's tokenomics, explore XNAP token's live price!

