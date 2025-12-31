SNAPX Price Today

The live SNAPX (XNAP) price today is $ 0.0017001, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current XNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0017001 per XNAP.

SNAPX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XNAP. During the last 24 hours, XNAP traded between $ 0.001689 (low) and $ 0.0041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XNAP moved -7.09% in the last hour and -43.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 131.43K.

SNAPX (XNAP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 131.43K$ 131.43K $ 131.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.13M$ 2.13M $ 2.13M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,000 1,250,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of SNAPX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 131.43K. The circulating supply of XNAP is --, with a total supply of 1250000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13M.