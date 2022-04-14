dovu (DOVU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dovu (DOVU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dovu (DOVU) Information Introducing dovuOS, the transformative platform reshaping sustainable project management. Our innovative system is designed to streamline complex sustainability tasks, reducing operational costs and simplifying processes. Seamlessly powered by DOVU tokens for any client, dovuOS offers transparent, predictable costs in USD, making sustainable project management more accessible and efficient for businesses. Official Website: https://dovu.earth Block Explorer: https://hashscan.io/mainnet/token/0.0.3716059 Buy DOVU Now!

dovu (DOVU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dovu (DOVU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.90M $ 28.90M $ 28.90M All-Time High: $ 0.005259 $ 0.005259 $ 0.005259 All-Time Low: $ 0.000368190320191491 $ 0.000368190320191491 $ 0.000368190320191491 Current Price: $ 0.00289 $ 0.00289 $ 0.00289 Learn more about dovu (DOVU) price

dovu (DOVU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dovu (DOVU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOVU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOVU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOVU's tokenomics, explore DOVU token's live price!

