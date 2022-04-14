Dtec (DTEC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dtec (DTEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dtec (DTEC) Information Dtec Assistant is an intelligent vehicle assistant software with artificial intelligence (AI) that can work on the existing software platform of different classes of vehicles. Thanks to its advanced natural language processing (NLP) model, it enables users to communicate with vehicles as if they were talking to a real person, to control the hardware and applications in the vehicle with voice, and to get information about any subject by chatting thanks to the DtecGPT module. The Dtec assistant is also capable of controlling all IoT (internet of things) devices. Official Website: https://dtec.space/ Whitepaper: https://dtec.space/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xd87af7b418d64ff2cde48d890285ba64fc6e115f Buy DTEC Now!

Dtec (DTEC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 1.89M
Total Supply: $ 450.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 67.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.69M
All-Time High: $ 0.232
All-Time Low: $ 0.011350206009706468
Current Price: $ 0.02821

Dtec (DTEC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dtec (DTEC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DTEC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DTEC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DTEC's tokenomics, explore DTEC token's live price!

