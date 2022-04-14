Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Earthmeta (EARTHMETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) Information EarthMeta is a decentralized metaverse that tokenizes the Earth into tradable NFT cities. Users can buy, trade, and manage virtual cities, earning tax rewards. Official Website: https://earthmeta.ai Whitepaper: https://static2.earthmeta.ai/Whitepaper_EarthMeta_Token_V1.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x708383ae0e80E75377d664E4D6344404dede119A Buy EARTHMETA Now!

Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Earthmeta (EARTHMETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.51M $ 15.51M $ 15.51M Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 1.44B $ 1.44B $ 1.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.66M $ 22.66M $ 22.66M All-Time High: $ 0.0291 $ 0.0291 $ 0.0291 All-Time Low: $ 0.009175622425180366 $ 0.009175622425180366 $ 0.009175622425180366 Current Price: $ 0.01079 $ 0.01079 $ 0.01079 Learn more about Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) price

Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Earthmeta (EARTHMETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EARTHMETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EARTHMETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EARTHMETA's tokenomics, explore EARTHMETA token's live price!

