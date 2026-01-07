375ai (EAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 375ai (EAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

375ai (EAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 375ai (EAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.56M All-Time High: $ 0.089 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.03156

375ai (EAT) Information 375ai is developing a decentralized edge data intelligence network that utilizes AI and blockchain for real-time data processing and analysis. Their offerings include the 375edge AI node and the 375go mobile app, allowing users to contribute and validate data while earning rewards. The platform emphasizes privacy and security, aiming to deliver high-quality data for businesses and individuals. Official Website: https://www.375.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/375aiUqZERLrB9sHtsArKr4nuWCgBrtqibUDBMGeLvZC

375ai (EAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 375ai (EAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EAT's tokenomics, explore EAT token's live price!

How to Buy EAT Interested in adding 375ai (EAT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EAT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. 375ai (EAT) Price History Analysing the price history of EAT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. EAT Price Prediction Want to know where EAT might be heading? Our EAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

