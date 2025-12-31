375ai Price Today

The live 375ai (EAT) price today is $ 0.02988, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current EAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02988 per EAT.

375ai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- EAT. During the last 24 hours, EAT traded between $ 0.02908 (low) and $ 0.03059 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EAT moved -0.04% in the last hour and -10.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.80K.

375ai (EAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 56.80K$ 56.80K $ 56.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.88M$ 29.88M $ 29.88M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

