The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions. Official Website: https://www.opencampus.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://open-campus.gitbook.io/open-campus-protocol-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xbdeae1ca48894a1759a8374d63925f21f2ee2639

Market Cap: $ 51.54M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 410.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 125.50M All-Time High: $ 1.54 All-Time Low: $ 0.09420856728557322 Current Price: $ 0.1255

EDU Coin (EDU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EDU Coin (EDU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDU's tokenomics, explore EDU token's live price!

Analysing the price history of EDU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

EDU Price Prediction Want to know where EDU might be heading? Our EDU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EDU token's Price Prediction now!

