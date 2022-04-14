EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Information edeXa is the first HYBRID business blockchain used by companies, organizations and authorities. Thanks to a robust, secure and energy-efficient Business Blockchain, edeXa offers companies and public authorities an ecosystem that can build trust through secure and traceable processes. Intending to make blockchain technology easy for companies and organizations, edeXa provides numerous services and interfaces (APIs) available to customers. Official Website: https://edexa.network/ Whitepaper: https://edexa.network/documents/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xC114678C6e4654d041B2006C90f08478b444c4E2

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 241.60M All-Time High: $ 0.10582 All-Time Low: $ 0.003159490790773429 Current Price: $ 0.02416

EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EDEXA BLOCKCHAIN (EDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDX's tokenomics, explore EDX token's live price!

