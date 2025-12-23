The post Crypto ETN Gains Approval in France, Expanding Retail Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulated exposure to digital assets is accelerating across Europe and in particular in France as crypto ETN products gain formal backing from key supervisors including the AMF and FCA. France relaxes stance on retail marketing of crypto indexed ETN France’s financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), has authorized the retail marketing of crypto-indexed exchange-traded notes, removing mandatory warning labels for products that meet strict eligibility criteria. The move comes as part of an updated doctrine on complex financial instruments, designed to integrate crypto-backed ETNs without weakening investor protection. Analyst Raphaël Bloch described the decision as a milestone the digital asset industry had been waiting for, especially as it arrives two months after the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shifted its position on similar products. However, the French green light is far from unconditional and hinges on four cumulative requirements that issuers must meet. Four cumulative conditions set by the AMF The AMF framework imposes quantitative thresholds on underlying crypto-assets. Each referenced asset must maintain a market capitalization of at least €10 billion and an average daily trading volume of at least €50 million over the previous 30 days. Moreover, these assets must trade exclusively on platforms authorized under the MiCA regime, reinforcing alignment with the European Union’s new regulatory standards. Product design is also tightly controlled. The regulator requires that the ETN structure include no leverage or discretionary management components, keeping products as transparent as possible for retail buyers. That said, exposure to cryptocurrency must occur only through direct holding by the ETN issuer, securities issued or guaranteed by regulated entities, or other instruments already supervised within the financial system. All custody services tied to these structures must be provided by MiCA-authorized custodians. This last condition aims to reduce operational and counterparty risk in a segment often criticized…

The post France AMF Approves Retail Crypto ETN Access With Conditions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. France’s AMF removes retail crypto ETN warnings for products meeting four conditions. UK FCA lifted retail ban on October 8, Nordea to offer Bitcoin ETP starting in December. European crypto ETN inflows reached €2.5B YTD as regulatory barriers decline. France’s financial regulator, AMF, authorized retail marketing of crypto-indexed exchange-traded notes, removing warning-label requirements for products that meet eligibility conditions. Analyst Raphaël Bloch stated the authorization is a milestone the industry has been waiting for, coming two months after the UK’s FCA approval. The AMF updated its doctrine on complex financial products to integrate crypto-backed ETNs without lowering investor protection standards. Four Conditions Required for Retail Access France’s AMF imposed four cumulative conditions for retail eligibility. Underlying crypto-assets must maintain a market capitalization of at least €10 billion and show an average daily trading volume of at least €50 million over 30 days. Assets must trade on MiCA-authorized platforms. Product structure requires no leverage or discretionary components. Exposure to cryptocurrency must happen through direct holding by the ETN issuer, securities issued or guaranteed by regulated entities, or other regulated instruments. All custody services must operate through MiCA-authorized custodians. The UK Financial Conduct Authority lifted its retail crypto ETN ban effective October 8, 2025, opening access to approximately 7 million UK crypto holders. Nordea, the Nordic region’s largest bank with €648 billion in assets under management, will offer CoinShares’ Bitcoin ETP starting in December 2025. European Crypto ETN Inflows Reach Record High European crypto ETN inflows reached a record €2.5 billion year-to-date. CoinShares’ physical platform led the European crypto ETP market with over $1 billion in year-to-date net inflows. The company holds a 32% share of total regional assets under management. CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti stated that Europe’s crypto ETN market is opening rather than slowing. He noted that while the United…

