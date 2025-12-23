Crypto ETN Gains Approval in France, Expanding Retail Access

France relaxes stance on retail marketing of crypto indexed ETN France's financial regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), has authorized the retail marketing of crypto-indexed exchange-traded notes, removing mandatory warning labels for products that meet strict eligibility criteria. The move comes as part of an updated doctrine on complex financial instruments, designed to integrate crypto-backed ETNs without weakening investor protection. Analyst Raphaël Bloch described the decision as a milestone the digital asset industry had been waiting for, especially as it arrives two months after the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shifted its position on similar products. However, the French green light is far from unconditional and hinges on four cumulative requirements that issuers must meet. Four cumulative conditions set by the AMF The AMF framework imposes quantitative thresholds on underlying crypto-assets. Each referenced asset must maintain a market capitalization of at least €10 billion and an average daily trading volume of at least €50 million over the previous 30 days. Moreover, these assets must trade exclusively on platforms authorized under the MiCA regime, reinforcing alignment with the European Union's new regulatory standards. Product design is also tightly controlled. The regulator requires that the ETN structure include no leverage or discretionary management components, keeping products as transparent as possible for retail buyers. That said, exposure to cryptocurrency must occur only through direct holding by the ETN issuer, securities issued or guaranteed by regulated entities, or other instruments already supervised within the financial system. All custody services tied to these structures must be provided by MiCA-authorized custodians. This last condition aims to reduce operational and counterparty risk in a segment often criticized…