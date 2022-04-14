Everscale (EVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Everscale (EVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Everscale (EVER) Information Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains. Official Website: https://everscale.network Whitepaper: https://docs.everscale.network/ Block Explorer: https://everscan.io/ Buy EVER Now!

Everscale (EVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Everscale (EVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.52M $ 18.52M $ 18.52M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.99B $ 1.99B $ 1.99B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.5013 $ 0.5013 $ 0.5013 All-Time Low: $ 0.006523753672230483 $ 0.006523753672230483 $ 0.006523753672230483 Current Price: $ 0.00933 $ 0.00933 $ 0.00933 Learn more about Everscale (EVER) price

Everscale (EVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Everscale (EVER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVER's tokenomics, explore EVER token's live price!

How to Buy EVER Interested in adding Everscale (EVER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy EVER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy EVER on MEXC now!

Everscale (EVER) Price History Analysing the price history of EVER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore EVER Price History now!

EVER Price Prediction Want to know where EVER might be heading? Our EVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EVER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!