Medifakt (FAKT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Medifakt (FAKT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Medifakt (FAKT) Information Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way. Official Website: https://medifakt.com/ Whitepaper: https://medifakt.network/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0262E9374E95B9667B78136C3897Cb4e4Ef7f0c2 Buy FAKT Now!

Medifakt (FAKT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Medifakt (FAKT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 317.00K $ 317.00K $ 317.00K All-Time High: $ 0.024 $ 0.024 $ 0.024 All-Time Low: $ 0.000173569606735217 $ 0.000173569606735217 $ 0.000173569606735217 Current Price: $ 0.000317 $ 0.000317 $ 0.000317 Learn more about Medifakt (FAKT) price

Medifakt (FAKT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Medifakt (FAKT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FAKT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FAKT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FAKT's tokenomics, explore FAKT token's live price!

How to Buy FAKT Interested in adding Medifakt (FAKT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FAKT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FAKT on MEXC now!

Medifakt (FAKT) Price History Analysing the price history of FAKT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FAKT Price History now!

FAKT Price Prediction Want to know where FAKT might be heading? Our FAKT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FAKT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!