FEG Token (FEG) Information FEG Token is the Asset-Backed & Passive Income earning Governance token of its fully Decentralized ecosystem, operating on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) & Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and launched from our fully audited SmartDeFi ™ token launchpad. Please note that the same name exists for this project, kindly pay attention to the information identification such as the official website. Official Website: https://www.feg.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.feg.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xf3c7cecf8cbc3066f9a87b310cebe198d00479ac Buy FEG Now!

FEG Token (FEG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FEG Token (FEG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.16M $ 7.16M $ 7.16M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 84.12B $ 84.12B $ 84.12B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.51M $ 8.51M $ 8.51M All-Time High: $ 0.0013849 $ 0.0013849 $ 0.0013849 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000099927831158 $ 0.000000099927831158 $ 0.000000099927831158 Current Price: $ 0.0000851 $ 0.0000851 $ 0.0000851 Learn more about FEG Token (FEG) price

FEG Token (FEG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FEG Token (FEG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEG's tokenomics, explore FEG token's live price!

