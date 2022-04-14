FIT (FIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FIT (FIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FIT (FIT) Information SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FIT tokens by walking, running, or cycling, as well as by developing their own lands within the platform. The FIT token is used within the SNKRZ economy system, allowing users to purchase items, improve their shoes, and acquire new lands. Official Website: https://thesnkrz.com/ Whitepaper: https://thesnkrz.gitbook.io/en Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9B01637302B6Adfc2C82678e2A8D680CFF6337B7 Buy FIT Now!

FIT (FIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FIT (FIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.03729 $ 0.03729 $ 0.03729 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00004796 $ 0.00004796 $ 0.00004796 Learn more about FIT (FIT) price

FIT (FIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FIT (FIT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIT's tokenomics, explore FIT token's live price!

FIT (FIT) Price History Analysing the price history of FIT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FIT Price History now!

FIT Price Prediction Want to know where FIT might be heading? Our FIT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FIT token's Price Prediction now!

