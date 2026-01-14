Fleek to Sudanese Pound Conversion Table
FLK to SDG Conversion Table
- 1 FLK47,30 SDG
- 2 FLK94,61 SDG
- 3 FLK141,91 SDG
- 4 FLK189,22 SDG
- 5 FLK236,52 SDG
- 6 FLK283,82 SDG
- 7 FLK331,13 SDG
- 8 FLK378,43 SDG
- 9 FLK425,74 SDG
- 10 FLK473,04 SDG
- 50 FLK2.365,20 SDG
- 100 FLK4.730,41 SDG
- 1.000 FLK47.304,08 SDG
- 5.000 FLK236.520,40 SDG
- 10.000 FLK473.040,80 SDG
The table above displays real-time Fleek to Sudanese Pound (FLK to SDG) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FLK to 10,000 FLK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FLK amounts using the latest SDG market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FLK to SDG amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SDG to FLK Conversion Table
- 1 SDG0,02113 FLK
- 2 SDG0,04227 FLK
- 3 SDG0,06341 FLK
- 4 SDG0,08455 FLK
- 5 SDG0,1056 FLK
- 6 SDG0,1268 FLK
- 7 SDG0,1479 FLK
- 8 SDG0,1691 FLK
- 9 SDG0,1902 FLK
- 10 SDG0,2113 FLK
- 50 SDG1,0569 FLK
- 100 SDG2,113 FLK
- 1.000 SDG21,13 FLK
- 5.000 SDG105,6 FLK
- 10.000 SDG211,3 FLK
The table above shows real-time Sudanese Pound to Fleek (SDG to FLK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SDG to 10,000 SDG. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Fleek you can get at current rates based on commonly used SDG amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Fleek (FLK) is currently trading at ج.س 47,30 SDG , reflecting a -1,45% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ج.س-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ج.س-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Fleek Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1,45%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The FLK to SDG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Fleek's fluctuations against SDG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Fleek price.
FLK to SDG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLK = 47,30 SDG | 1 SDG = 0,02113 FLK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLK to SDG is 47,30 SDG.
Buying 5 FLK will cost 236,52 SDG and 10 FLK is valued at 473,04 SDG.
1 SDG can be traded for 0,02113 FLK.
50 SDG can be converted to 1,0569 FLK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLK to SDG has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1,45%, reaching a high of -- SDG and a low of -- SDG.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLK was -- SDG, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLK has changed by -- SDG, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Fleek (FLK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Fleek (FLK), you can learn more about Fleek directly at MEXC. Learn about FLK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Fleek, trading pairs, and more.
FLK to SDG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Fleek (FLK) has fluctuated between -- SDG and -- SDG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 36,29655264410426 SDG to a high of 50,99331629141028 SDG. You can view detailed FLK to SDG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ج.س 48,14
|ج.س 48,14
|ج.س 48,14
|ج.س 204,62
|Low
|ج.س 42,12
|ج.س 36,1
|ج.س 30,09
|ج.س 30,09
|Average
|ج.س 42,12
|ج.س 42,12
|ج.س 36,1
|ج.س 66,2
|Volatility
|+10,75%
|+38,10%
|+44,36%
|+102,85%
|Change
|-0,87%
|+23,47%
|+3,34%
|-72,61%
Fleek Price Forecast in SDG for 2027 and 2030
Fleek’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLK to SDG forecasts for the coming years:
FLK Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Fleek could reach approximately ج.س49,67, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLK may rise to around ج.س57,50 SDG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Fleek Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
What is Sudanese Pound
The Sudanese Pound is the official currency of Sudan, a country located in Northeast Africa. It plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, being the primary medium of exchange for goods and services. It is issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Sudan, the country's financial institution responsible for monetary policy and financial stability.
In the everyday economic life of Sudan, the Sudanese Pound is used for a variety of transactions ranging from small-scale purchases at local markets to large-scale business deals. Its value can affect the cost of goods and services, which in turn impacts the standard of living and economic well-being of the Sudanese population.
The Sudanese Pound has undergone several changes since its inception, with various versions being introduced due to economic and political circumstances. These changes have influenced the currency's stability and value, affecting both domestic and international economic activities. However, it is important to note that the specifics of these changes, such as exact dates and inflation rates, are complex and beyond the scope of this explanation.
Internationally, the Sudanese Pound is subject to foreign exchange market dynamics and can be traded for other currencies. The exchange rate of the Sudanese Pound against other currencies can influence the country's trade balance, as it affects the price of imports and exports.
However, it's essential to understand that this information is not intended as investment advice. The financial market, including currency exchange, is subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. Therefore, any financial decision should be made based on thorough research and, if necessary, professional advice.
In conclusion, the Sudanese Pound is a key element of Sudan's economy. Its value and stability have a direct impact on the country's economic activities and the living standards of its population. Despite its challenges, it continues to serve as the primary medium of exchange in the country.
FLK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FLK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Fleek is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FLK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Fleek futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Fleek
Looking to add Fleek to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Fleek › or Get started now ›
FLK and SDG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Fleek (FLK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Fleek Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0786
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SDG, the USD price of FLK remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLK Price] [FLK to USD]
Sudanese Pound (SDG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SDG/USD): 0,001662505902062203
- 7-Day Change: +0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: +0,00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SDG means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLK.
- A weaker SDG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLK securely with SDG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLK to SDG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Fleek (FLK) and Sudanese Pound (SDG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLK to SDG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SDG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SDG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SDG's strength. When SDG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Fleek, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLK may rise, impacting its conversion to SDG.
Convert FLK to SDG Instantly
Use our real-time FLK to SDG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FLK to SDG?
Enter the Amount of FLK
Start by entering how much FLK you want to convert into SDG using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FLK to SDG Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FLK to SDG exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FLK and SDG.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FLK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FLK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLK to SDG exchange rate calculated?
The FLK to SDG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FLK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SDG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLK to SDG rate change so frequently?
FLK to SDG rate changes so frequently because both Fleek and Sudanese Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLK to SDG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FLK to SDG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FLK to SDG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FLK to SDG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FLK to SDG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FLK against SDG over time?
You can understand the FLK against SDG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FLK to SDG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SDG, impacting the conversion rate even if FLK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLK to SDG exchange rate?
Fleek halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FLK to SDG rate.
Can I compare the FLK to SDG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FLK to SDG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLK to SDG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Fleek price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FLK to SDG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SDG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FLK to SDG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Fleek and the Sudanese Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Fleek and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FLK to SDG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SDG into FLK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FLK to SDG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FLK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FLK to SDG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FLK to SDG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SDG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLK to SDG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.