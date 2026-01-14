Fleek to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
- 1 FLK0.10 SGD
- 2 FLK0.20 SGD
- 3 FLK0.30 SGD
- 4 FLK0.41 SGD
- 5 FLK0.51 SGD
- 6 FLK0.61 SGD
- 7 FLK0.71 SGD
- 8 FLK0.81 SGD
- 9 FLK0.91 SGD
- 10 FLK1.01 SGD
- 50 FLK5.06 SGD
- 100 FLK10.13 SGD
- 1,000 FLK101.28 SGD
- 5,000 FLK506.41 SGD
- 10,000 FLK1,012.82 SGD
The table above displays real-time Fleek to Singapore Dollar (FLK to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FLK to 10,000 FLK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FLK amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FLK to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to FLK Conversion Table
- 1 SGD9.873 FLK
- 2 SGD19.74 FLK
- 3 SGD29.62 FLK
- 4 SGD39.49 FLK
- 5 SGD49.36 FLK
- 6 SGD59.24 FLK
- 7 SGD69.11 FLK
- 8 SGD78.98 FLK
- 9 SGD88.86 FLK
- 10 SGD98.73 FLK
- 50 SGD493.6 FLK
- 100 SGD987.3 FLK
- 1,000 SGD9,873 FLK
- 5,000 SGD49,367 FLK
- 10,000 SGD98,734 FLK
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to Fleek (SGD to FLK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Fleek you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Fleek (FLK) is currently trading at S$ 0.10 SGD , reflecting a -1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Fleek Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.45%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The FLK to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Fleek's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Fleek price.
FLK to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLK = 0.10 SGD | 1 SGD = 9.873 FLK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLK to SGD is 0.10 SGD.
Buying 5 FLK will cost 0.51 SGD and 10 FLK is valued at 1.01 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 9.873 FLK.
50 SGD can be converted to 493.6 FLK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLK to SGD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.45%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLK was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLK has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Fleek (FLK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Fleek (FLK), you can learn more about Fleek directly at MEXC. Learn about FLK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Fleek, trading pairs, and more.
FLK to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Fleek (FLK) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.07771357906848768 SGD to a high of 0.10918042703486919 SGD. You can view detailed FLK to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|S$ 0.1
|S$ 0.1
|S$ 0.1
|S$ 0.43
|Low
|S$ 0.09
|S$ 0.07
|S$ 0.06
|S$ 0.06
|Average
|S$ 0.09
|S$ 0.09
|S$ 0.07
|S$ 0.14
|Volatility
|+10.75%
|+38.10%
|+44.36%
|+102.85%
|Change
|-0.87%
|+23.47%
|+3.34%
|-72.61%
Fleek Price Forecast in SGD for 2027 and 2030
Fleek’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLK to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
FLK Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Fleek could reach approximately S$0.11, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLK may rise to around S$0.12 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Fleek Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
What is Singapore Dollar
The Singapore Dollar (SGD), the official currency of Singapore, holds a significant role in both the national and international economic landscape. It is issued and monitored by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which employs a managed float regime to maintain the currency's stability.
Internationally, the Singapore Dollar is recognized and used, making it a common currency in the foreign exchange market. It is often exchanged with other major global currencies, such as the US Dollar and the Euro, reflecting Singapore's strong economic ties and considerable trade activities with these regions. Moreover, as a testament to its global acceptance, the SGD is also a part of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights, a basket of currencies used by this institution to supplement its member countries' official reserves.
Nationally, the Singapore Dollar is used in all facets of economic life in Singapore. It facilitates daily transactions, ranging from buying groceries to large-scale business deals. The stability of the SGD is crucial in maintaining the confidence of both local and foreign investors, thereby contributing to the robustness of Singapore's economy.
The Singapore Dollar is available in various denominations in both paper and coin forms, meeting the diverse needs of the population and businesses. The design and security features of the SGD are regularly updated to prevent counterfeiting, ensuring the integrity of the currency.
It is important to note that while the SGD plays a major role in Singapore's economy, its value is subject to fluctuations due to factors such as economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiments. Therefore, any decisions related to the SGD should be made with careful consideration of these factors and not based on speculation.
In conclusion, the Singapore Dollar is not just a medium of exchange in Singapore—it is an essential component of the country's economic infrastructure. Its stability and international acceptance underscore Singapore's economic strength and resilience.
FLK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FLK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Fleek is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FLK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Fleek futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Fleek
Looking to add Fleek to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Fleek › or Get started now ›
FLK and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Fleek (FLK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Fleek Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0786
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of FLK remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLK Price] [FLK to USD]
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0.7764065575297849
- 7-Day Change: +0.03%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.03%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLK.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLK securely with SGD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLK to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Fleek (FLK) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLK to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Fleek, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLK may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Convert FLK to SGD Instantly
Use our real-time FLK to SGD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FLK to SGD?
Enter the Amount of FLK
Start by entering how much FLK you want to convert into SGD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FLK to SGD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FLK to SGD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FLK and SGD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FLK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FLK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLK to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The FLK to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FLK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLK to SGD rate change so frequently?
FLK to SGD rate changes so frequently because both Fleek and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLK to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FLK to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FLK to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FLK to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FLK to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FLK against SGD over time?
You can understand the FLK against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FLK to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if FLK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLK to SGD exchange rate?
Fleek halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FLK to SGD rate.
Can I compare the FLK to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FLK to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLK to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Fleek price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FLK to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FLK to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Fleek and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Fleek and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FLK to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into FLK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FLK to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FLK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FLK to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FLK to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLK to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
