FLK to VND Conversion Table
- 1 FLK2,063.66 VND
- 2 FLK4,127.31 VND
- 3 FLK6,190.97 VND
- 4 FLK8,254.62 VND
- 5 FLK10,318.28 VND
- 6 FLK12,381.94 VND
- 7 FLK14,445.59 VND
- 8 FLK16,509.25 VND
- 9 FLK18,572.90 VND
- 10 FLK20,636.56 VND
- 50 FLK103,182.80 VND
- 100 FLK206,365.60 VND
- 1,000 FLK2,063,655.99 VND
- 5,000 FLK10,318,279.93 VND
- 10,000 FLK20,636,559.86 VND
The table above displays real-time Fleek to Vietnamese Dong (FLK to VND) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FLK to 10,000 FLK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FLK amounts using the latest VND market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FLK to VND amounts, please use the tool converter above.
VND to FLK Conversion Table
- 1 VND0.0004845 FLK
- 2 VND0.0009691 FLK
- 3 VND0.001453 FLK
- 4 VND0.001938 FLK
- 5 VND0.002422 FLK
- 6 VND0.002907 FLK
- 7 VND0.003392 FLK
- 8 VND0.003876 FLK
- 9 VND0.004361 FLK
- 10 VND0.004845 FLK
- 50 VND0.02422 FLK
- 100 VND0.04845 FLK
- 1,000 VND0.4845 FLK
- 5,000 VND2.422 FLK
- 10,000 VND4.845 FLK
The table above shows real-time Vietnamese Dong to Fleek (VND to FLK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 VND to 10,000 VND. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Fleek you can get at current rates based on commonly used VND amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Fleek (FLK) is currently trading at ₫ 2,063.66 VND , reflecting a -1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₫-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₫-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Fleek Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.59%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The FLK to VND trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Fleek's fluctuations against VND. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Fleek price.
FLK to VND Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FLK = 2,063.66 VND | 1 VND = 0.0004845 FLK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FLK to VND is 2,063.66 VND.
Buying 5 FLK will cost 10,318.28 VND and 10 FLK is valued at 20,636.56 VND.
1 VND can be traded for 0.0004845 FLK.
50 VND can be converted to 0.02422 FLK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FLK to VND has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.59%, reaching a high of -- VND and a low of -- VND.
One month ago, the value of 1 FLK was -- VND, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FLK has changed by -- VND, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Fleek (FLK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Fleek (FLK), you can learn more about Fleek directly at MEXC. Learn about FLK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Fleek, trading pairs, and more.
FLK to VND Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Fleek (FLK) has fluctuated between -- VND and -- VND, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1,585.6681424783633 VND to a high of 2,227.7178198008905 VND. You can view detailed FLK to VND price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₫ 2,103.35
|₫ 2,103.35
|₫ 2,103.35
|₫ 8,939.26
|Low
|₫ 1,840.43
|₫ 1,577.51
|₫ 1,314.59
|₫ 1,314.59
|Average
|₫ 1,840.43
|₫ 1,840.43
|₫ 1,577.51
|₫ 2,892.11
|Volatility
|+10.75%
|+38.10%
|+44.36%
|+102.85%
|Change
|-1.49%
|+22.70%
|+2.70%
|-72.78%
Fleek Price Forecast in VND for 2027 and 2030
Fleek’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FLK to VND forecasts for the coming years:
FLK Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Fleek could reach approximately ₫2,166.84, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
FLK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FLK may rise to around ₫2,508.39 VND, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Fleek Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
What is Vietnamese Dong
The Vietnamese Dong, denoted as VND, serves as the official currency of Vietnam. Established by the State Bank of Vietnam, it plays a vital role in the country's economy and daily financial transactions. The currency is integral to the Vietnamese financial system, circulating in the form of banknotes and coins, and is used in all aspects of economic life, from purchasing goods and services to conducting business transactions.
The Vietnamese Dong operates under a managed float exchange rate regime. This means that its value is not fixed but is determined by the supply and demand dynamics in the foreign exchange market. However, the State Bank of Vietnam can intervene to stabilize the currency's value when necessary. This approach allows the Vietnamese government to maintain control over the currency while also allowing market forces to influence its value.
In everyday economic life, the Vietnamese Dong is used extensively. It is the medium of exchange for goods and services in the country, facilitating transactions between businesses and consumers. The currency is also used in the payment of wages and salaries, making it a fundamental part of the Vietnamese labor market. Additionally, the Dong is used in government transactions, such as the payment of taxes and the procurement of public services.
The importance of the Vietnamese Dong extends beyond the domestic economy. It is also a crucial component of Vietnam's international trade. Although international transactions are often conducted in major global currencies like the US Dollar or Euro, the Dong is still used in some cross-border transactions, especially with countries in the Southeast Asian region.
Despite its significance in Vietnam's economy, the Vietnamese Dong is considered a non-convertible currency. This means it is not freely exchangeable on the international foreign exchange market. Nonetheless, the Vietnamese government has made efforts to enhance the internationalization of the Dong, aiming to promote its wider use in global trade and finance.
In summary, the Vietnamese Dong is much more than a simple medium of exchange. It is a symbol of Vietnam's economic identity, playing a vital role in the country's financial system, domestic economy, and international trade. As Vietnam's economy continues to grow and evolve, the Dong will undoubtedly remain a key part of the country's financial landscape.
FLK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FLK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FLK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Fleek is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FLK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FLK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Fleek futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Fleek
Looking to add Fleek to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Fleek › or Get started now ›
FLK and VND in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Fleek (FLK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Fleek Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.07849
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FLK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to VND, the USD price of FLK remains the primary market benchmark.
[FLK Price] [FLK to USD]
Vietnamese Dong (VND) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (VND/USD): 0.00003805537056417087
- 7-Day Change: +0.26%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.26%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger VND means you will pay less to get the same amount of FLK.
- A weaker VND means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FLK securely with VND on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FLK to VND Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Fleek (FLK) and Vietnamese Dong (VND) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FLK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FLK to VND rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and VND-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. VND Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence VND's strength. When VND weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FLK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Fleek, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FLK may rise, impacting its conversion to VND.
Convert FLK to VND Instantly
Use our real-time FLK to VND converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FLK to VND?
Enter the Amount of FLK
Start by entering how much FLK you want to convert into VND using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FLK to VND Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FLK to VND exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FLK and VND.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FLK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FLK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FLK to VND exchange rate calculated?
The FLK to VND exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FLK (often in USD or USDT), converted to VND using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FLK to VND rate change so frequently?
FLK to VND rate changes so frequently because both Fleek and Vietnamese Dong are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FLK to VND rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FLK to VND rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FLK to VND rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FLK to VND or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FLK to VND conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FLK against VND over time?
You can understand the FLK against VND price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FLK to VND rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken VND, impacting the conversion rate even if FLK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FLK to VND exchange rate?
Fleek halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FLK to VND rate.
Can I compare the FLK to VND rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FLK to VND rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FLK to VND rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Fleek price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FLK to VND conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but VND markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FLK to VND price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Fleek and the Vietnamese Dong?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Fleek and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FLK to VND and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your VND into FLK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FLK to VND a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FLK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FLK to VND can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FLK to VND rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen VND against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FLK to VND rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Fleek News and Market Updates
Discover More Fleek to Fiat Conversions
Disclaimer
