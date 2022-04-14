FLock.io (FLOCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FLock.io (FLOCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FLock.io (FLOCK) Information Federated Learning on Blockchain (FLock), which anchors our business goals and inspires our project name, serves as an antidote to the over-dependence on centralized AI systems and features protocols and companies seeking AI transformation, AI engineers and retail users or investors. Official Website: https://flock.io Whitepaper: https://www.flock.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x5ab3d4c385b400f3abb49e80de2faf6a88a7b691

FLock.io (FLOCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLock.io (FLOCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.13M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 206.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 160.76M All-Time High: $ 2.1022 All-Time Low: $ 0.03529084954366033 Current Price: $ 0.16076

FLock.io (FLOCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FLock.io (FLOCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOCK's tokenomics, explore FLOCK token's live price!

