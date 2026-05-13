What is Fofar about?

Fofar is a community-driven memecoin with burned liquidity and a renounced contract, ensuring a decentralized and trustless environment for its users.

What makes Fofar unique?

Fofar stands out with an active team that has already applied for listing on CoinGecko, positioning it similarly to other successful memecoins like Pepe, Andy, and Brett.

What is the current price of Fofar?

The live price of Fofar (FOFAR) is ₹ INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Fofar positioned in the market?

Fofar currently sits at market rank #4576, supported by a market capitalization of ₹25084462.057614386000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of FOFAR?

The circulating supply of FOFAR is 420690000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Fofar?

During the last 24 hours, Fofar traded within a range of ₹ (24-hour low) and ₹ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Fofar from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Fofar reached an all-time high of ₹0.00330139223378706000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is FOFAR trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Fofar?

The current price movement of -13.91% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Gaming (GameFi),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,The Boy’s Club. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.