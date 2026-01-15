Franklin Price Today

The live Franklin (FRANKLIN) price today is $ 0.0005173, with a 26.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRANKLIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0005173 per FRANKLIN.

Franklin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- FRANKLIN. During the last 24 hours, FRANKLIN traded between $ 0.000392 (low) and $ 0.000601 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FRANKLIN moved -0.54% in the last hour and -32.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.93K.

Franklin (FRANKLIN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.93K$ 60.93K $ 60.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain SOL

